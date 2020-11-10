Japan suicides rise as economic impact of coronavirus hits home

JAPAN suicides have been on the rise as the economic impact of the coronavirus hits home across the country.

According to data for October released on Tuesday, November 10, the number of suicides in Japan has risen for the fourth month in a row and are now at the highest level in more than five years.

This worrying trend has been blamed by activists on the economic impact of the coronavirus, with women particularly suffering.

Preliminary police data shows that the total number of suicides for October was 2,153, an increase of more than 300 from the previous month and the highest monthly tally since May 2015.

The disturbing figures show that 851 of that total were women, a rise of 82.6% over the same month in 2019, whilst the number of suicides by men rose 21.3%.

