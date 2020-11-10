Illegal Zoo Raided in Murcia

An Illegal Zoo has been raided in Murcia by the Guardia Civil.



An illegal zoo in Murcia was raided by the Guardia Civil, where they discovered almost 600 animals living in horrendous conditions, showing clear signs of not having any access to water and not being fed properly.

A large proportion of the animals were in cages and found to be suffering from a wide range of diseases.

The illegal collection included 15 Vietnamese pigs, 161 exotic birds, 17 goats, 82 pigeons, 15 dogs, and 3 horses, two of which were suffering from excessive hoof growth, and as a result, they were unable to even walk.

As a result of the police raid, a 62-year-old Spanish man has been arrested at his farm in Lorca and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

The rescued animals have since been relocated to the El Valle Wildlife Recovery Centre in Murcia, where they will be treated and cared for accordingly.

