Governing Board of Nerja approves hiring of 20 unemployed workers

THE Governing Board of the Nerja City Council approves the hiring of 20 unemployed workers to cover the need for temporary hiring of the corresponding Municipal Services.

The council have employed sixteen cleaning laborers, a janitor and three public building cleaners through a three-month employment contract, extendable for three more months, full-time and at a time established according to service needs.

The bases of the Job Exchange were approved by agreement of the Local Government Board way back in August 2019, establishing the selection procedures through a merit contest and interview on the functions to be performed, with the unanimous agreement of the City Council’s Company Committee.

This Exchange is valid for two years and continues to be operational, in parallel with the different selection processes and Employment Plans approved to combat the consequences of the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

