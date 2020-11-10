Georgia Secretary of State Refuses to Resign

Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia Secretary of State, has said he Refuses to Resign in wake of allegations that he has “failed to deliver honest and transparent elections”.

The Georgia Secretary of State has dismissed the allegations brought against him by Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, calling for his resignation, as “laughable”, saying, “That is not going to happen”.

Mr. Raffensperger, Georgia state’s top elections official, and also a Republican, stated, “I know emotions are running high. Politics are involved in everything right now. If I was Senator Perdue, I’d be irritated I was in a runoff. And both Senators and I are all unhappy with the potential outcome for our President,”, continuing, “But I am the duly elected Secretary of State. One of my duties involves helping to run elections for all Georgia voters. I have taken that oath, and I will execute that duty and follow Georgia law.”

The Secretary’s official statement was made following Loeffler and Perdue’s joint request for him to stand down from his position, in which they wrote, “We believe when there are failures, they need to be called out, even when it’s in your own party. While blame certainly lies elsewhere as well, the buck ultimately stops with the Secretary of State. The mismanagement and lack of transparency from the Secretary of State are unacceptable. Honest elections are paramount to the foundation of our democracy. The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately”.

Joe Biden’s lead continues to widen in The Peach State, as the counties all move to verify the voting counts, but this was an astonishing attack on the Secretary by two Senators from own same party, who closely aligned themselves with Trump during their own campaigns.

To date, with the deadline of Friday 13th November, 69 out of the 159 Georgia counties have already certified their vote results, and with Joe Biden now in the lead by about 11,000 votes, which is well within the margin needed for a candidate to request a recount.

For a candidate to request a recount, the margin between the two candidates must be less than 0.5% of all votes cast in the race, which would be about 24,900 votes, based on the votes currently reported. A recount cannot be formally requested until the election results are certified and there are no automatic recounts under Georgia state law.

The Trump campaign has designated Rep. Doug Collins to lead any recount request. Collins, an ardent supporter of President Trump, lost his bid to became one of Georgia’s senators, failing to advance to the runoff elections on January 5th 2021 where both Loeffler and Perdue will be present, hoping to hold onto their seats from the Democrat challengers.

