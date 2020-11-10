Farmhouse tragedy in Velez Malaga

A 59-YEAR-OLD local man has tragically died on Monday, November 9.

A bull attacked the local man at a farmhouse in Velez Malaga the incident was reported by the 112 services, and they confirmed the tragedy occurred shortly before 5 pm.

The incident took place at a farmhouse close to the centre of Caleta de Velez in between Torre del Mar and Velez Malaga.

The Local police attended the scene after being advised by health officials that the bull was still loose and contained the animal shortly after the attack.

Local farmhouses and in some areas small towns still have bulls ‘walked’ in the main street keeping alive a tradition hundreds of years old.

