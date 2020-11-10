Family fued leads to three arrests

A FAMILY feud has led to three arrests in Malaga city.



National Police arrested three young men, one a minor, on Tuesday night, November 9, after they allegedly threatened a member of another family with sticks, stones and an axe.

The detainees reportedly chased the victim to his home in the La Trinidad neighbourhood, where took “refuge to avoid being attacked”.

At around 11.45 pm, the Intelligent Centre for Communication and Control Command received reports of a fight between families.

Investigations revealed “its not the first incident of this kind between the two feuding families, and as such police have stepped up surveillance in the area.

