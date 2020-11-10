€5 million UK action thriller is currently being filmed in Malta

A €5 million UK action thriller is being filmed in various locations in Malta and at the Malta Film Studios.

Production shooting for UK movie, Jetski, which is expected to be released in cinemas in November next year, was visited by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech where they met the producer and director.

Farrugia Portelli welcomed the fact that the whole production is being filmed in Malta and that 85% of the crew are Maltese.

Film-shooting has begun in Kalkara, Ċirkewwa, Mellieħa and Għajn Tuffieħa.

Director James Nunn, best known for British thriller “Tower Block” (2012) and actioner “Eliminators” (2016), said that his first experience in shooting in Malta was brilliant, adding: “the filming locations, weather and Maltese architecture helped in making the whole shooting days smooth and tranquil.”

The film follows a group of spring-breakers enjoying a weekend in Mexico. After a big night of partying on the beach until dawn, the friends steal a couple of jetskis and take them out to sea, but end up in a horrific head-on collision.

The “Jetski” cast includes Holly Earl (“Humans,” “Loving Vincent”), Jack Trueman, Catherine Hannay (“American Carnage”), Malachi Pullar-Latchman (“Open All Night”) and Thomas Flynn (“Britannia”).

