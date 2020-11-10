Detectives in Spain want to trace a family they believe may have vital information which could help an investigation into the murder of 45-year-old ‘Alicia’.

The body of the well-known Elche woman, named only as Alicia, was discovered in a ditch in La Hoya on Friday, November 6.

-- Advertisement --



The Specialised and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) believes a couple and their two children may have details of interest.

On Monday, November 9, officers visited a school in La Hoya trying to trace a man and a woman who were walking on Friday afternoon, around 5.30 pm, along the Progreso path, in the direction of Las Bayas.

Local residents have begun sharing a description of the family to aid in the investigation, and law enforcement sources have confirmed that “their testimony could shed light on the case”.

The couple were accompanied by two children, aged five to eight.

The adults were walking and the two children were on bicycles, green or yellow.

One resident told police they overheard a fragment of the conversation they were having: “come on … I didn’t know that this path led to this road …”.

The family, or anybody who knows who they may be, is asked to call 966 613 945.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Detectives on ‘Alicia’ murder case seek family who may have vital information”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!