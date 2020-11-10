Curfew extended for further 15 days by Balearic Government

ON November 9, the Official Newsletter of the Balearic Islands (BOIB) published the Presidential decree to extend the curfew for another 15 days with no change from the midnight to 6am ‘lockdown’.

All other restrictions detailed in the Decree 10/2020 of October 26 continue to be in place for the Balearic Islands following the declaration of the State of Alarm which allows autonomous communities to decide whether to extend or end.

Whilst the decree recognises that the Balearic Islands continue to be generally in a far better situation with the spread of the pandemic than in most of Spain, President Francina Armengol believes it prudent and necessary to contain the situation by extending the curfew.

