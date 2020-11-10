Chart-topping singer and actress Nuria Fergó has filmed the music video for her new single ‘Quererme solo yo’ (Love Only Me) in Rincon de la Victoria.

THE video, directed by Alberto Pons, was created in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and photographer Delia Márquez.

-- Advertisement --



Mayor Francisco Salado (PP) said he was delighted Rincon de la Victoria was selected “for hosting a new shoot that is an excellent promotion for the municipality .”

“Rincón de la Victoria continues to awaken the interest of numerous production companies who find here the best locations and conditions to carry out their cinematographic or musical projects in the municipality.”

Malaga artist Nuria said: “Due to confinement I had to stop the production of my new album. I decided to record a single thinking of my fans as a gift to make the wait more enjoyable, which will be very different from everything I have done so far.

“It is a very special single because I wanted to share with them a personal story, a moment of my life, a reflection. With the distance, with the woman that I am now, with the calm, the serenity I wanted to say, ‘Loving only me’ ”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Chart-topping singer films new music video in Rincon de la Victoria”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!