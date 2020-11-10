Campoverde Church remembers those who lost their lives

THE caring Church in the Community in Campoverde remembers those who lost their lives as it holds a wonderful remembrance service on Sunday, November 8.

On Sunday afternoon Campoverdians came together in the garden of the Campoverde Church, in an Act of Remembrance.

The tremendous turnout of patrons gave thanks to the men and women who were prepared to fight and die for our freedom and democracy.

“We can never repay that debt but the least we can do is join together once a year to remember and give thanks.”

The Church gave thanks to all those who turned up and to all those who took part.

“A greater love hath no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends”.

