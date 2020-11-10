Britain to launch twice-a-week COVID-19 tests to all NHS staff

BRITAIN is set to launch twice-a-week COVID-19 tests to all its NHS staff, according to Health Minister Matt Hancock.

The announcement made on Tuesday, November 10, comes on the back of Mr. Hancock’s news that mass coronavirus testing will be rolled out across 66 local authorities in the UK following the success of Operation Moonshot.

The new measures are being rolled out in order to protect patients and health workers as the coronavirus continues to cause chaos to the National Health Service.

In his address to UK parliament, the Health Minister said:

“(Rapid) tests allow us, from today, to begin rolling out twice-weekly testing for all NHS staff, which will help keep people safe when they go into hospital, and help keep my wonderful colleagues in the NHS safe too.”

