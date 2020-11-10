Boys wear skirts to school

YOUTHS, both girls and boys, throughout Spain have decided to wear skirts to high school to break with stereotypes and condemn bullying.

On October 27, a boy from Bilbao, Mikel, uploaded a video to his TikTok profile explaining that he had decided to go to school in a skirt, just because he felt like it. One of his teachers told him off and sent him to the school counsellor.

The video went viral, with more than 1.5 million views, and news spread like wildfire throughout the country. In response, hundreds of male students decided to wear skirts to school. Mikel says in the video that apart from wanting to wear a skirt, he wanted to join a feminist movement which he had seen in other countries.

When sent to the counsellor, he was asked if he felt he was a girl, and he claims to have responded that he wouldn’t place himself in either gender, but that if asked to define himself, he would say he is a man. When he got home, he claims his parents told him off about the events.

Within a few days, his video had reached another youth, Miguel, who requested, via his Twitter account, for young people to wear skirts to high school, whatever gender they were. He soon gathered hundreds of followers, and in the past few days, mainly Tiktok, but also other social networks, have become inundated with photos and videos of girls and boys in skirts.

Some of their schools have supported them, such as Son Ferrer High School in Mallorca, which published on its Instagram account that they had invited students who wished to do so, to wear skirts.

Others, such as the Indalecio Perez Tizon High School in Tui, Pontevedra, told students who wore skirts that it was “unhygienic” or that they could “catch a cold or the virus”. This, however, was reportedly only said to the boys, whereas the girls were not spoken to about it. Some of the boys who wore skirts were taken to the headmaster who told them if they wore skirts again they could be expelled. The following day, they wore shorts and were not warned about the cold.

Mikel’s story even went beyond the borders of Spain, and some students at the College Nouvelles Frontieres in Canada also joined the initiative.

One student posted on Instagram that “boys wearing skirts to school is a sign of resistance, solidarity and support in the battle for gender equality”. He adds that “we are in the year 2020 and we are open to the world. That is, we won’t accept discrimination, homophobia or sexism. This is what our skirts represent”.

When asked why they would wear skirts to school, most boys have responded that they want to make it clear that clothes have no gender, and that everyone should be free to wear whatever they want without discrimination.

