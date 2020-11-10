Bleakest day in second wave of pandemic in Spain

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Bleakest day in second wave of pandemic in Spain
By Tara Rippin

Spain has today seen its bleakest day in the second wave of the pandemic adding 411 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total death toll to 39,756.

The Ministry of Health also reported 17,395 new infections, which brings the number of positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,398,613.

However, Director of the Centre for Coordination of Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, said at a press conference the trend seems to indicate that Spain is entering a stabilisation phase.

“However, the impact on ICUs and on fatality will not be seen until in a few days,” he added.


German pharmaceutical company has reported that its vaccine against Covid-19, Pfizer, is 90 per cent effective.

Simón assured that the data from the company “invites optimism” and is “very hopeful”.


Health Minister Salvador Illa told TVE today, Tuesday, November 10, Spain could be set to get the first Pfizer and BioNTech Covid vaccines in early 2021.

“The country would initially get 20 million vaccine doses, enough to immunise 10 million people,” he said.

