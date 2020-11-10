Boris Johnson has congratulated Joe Biden for his victory in their first phone call since the US Election.

The Prime Minister tweeted that they had discussed ‘strengthening the partnership’ between America and Britain to collaborate on their ‘shared priorities’ such as climate change, strengthening democracy across the world, and recovering from the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



Downing Street also announced that Biden has been formally invited by the Prime Minister to the Cop26 climate crisis summit to be held in Glasgow next year, as well as the 2021 G7 summit which is to also be held in the UK.

Although the two men have never met, Biden has previously criticised Johnson’s Brexit strategy and warned that a US-UK trade deal depends on the UK honouring the Good Friday agreement in Northern Ireland.

The British Prime Minister was the second world leader to confirm he had talked to the President-Elect, after Canada’s Justin Trudeau. The President-elect is also confirmed to have had discussions so far with France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheal Martin. In 2016 Theresa May was the tenth world leader to receive a phone call from Donald Trump following his electoral success.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Biden and Johnson Discuss ‘Longstanding’ US-UK Relationship in First Phone Call”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!