Baby Boy Fighting For His Life After Being Hit By Car

A 5-month-old Baby Boy is fighting for his life, and his mother was injured, after being hit by a car near a Morrisons superstore in Farnborough, Hampshire.



It has been reported by Hampshire Police that the mother and baby were pedestrians, at around 4.45 pm on Monday 9th November, with multiple witnesses observing a silver Ford Ka hit them on the A327 Summit Avenue, with the baby sustaining injuries to his head that are life-threatening, and the woman believed to be in her 30s, sustained injuries to her right leg.

Hampshire Police have appealed for any extra information from eyewitnesses, or anybody with dashcam footage, and are also trying to trace a man who stopped to help move the Ford Ka at the time of the incident.

In their official statement, Hampshire Police said, “We are appealing for witnesses after a woman and five-month-old baby were injured following a collision in Farnborough yesterday (November 9th). Police were called just before 4.45 pm to a collision involving a silver Ford Ka and the woman and baby, who were pedestrians, on Summit Avenue. The woman, in her 30s, suffered injuries to her right leg. The baby boy sustained what are believed to be life-threatening injuries to his head”.

