Another street to be remodelled as part of Fuengirola programme

WORK to remodel yet another street in Fuengirola started on November 10 when construction workers arrived at Calle Almáchar to completely revamp the entire street including placing underground all public utilities and resurfacing both the street and the pavements.

It is expected that work which is costing €246,578.70 (well below budget) will be completed by December 20 (subject to the weather situation) and the work will see temporary employment for 25 people.

The Fuengirola Council is using its funds to not only make living conditions better in the long run for residents but is creating work for those who otherwise might be unemployed due to the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Local councillors reviewed the area prior to work commencing and confirmed that new LED street lights would also be installed and the plan was to continue to work throughout the municipality to improve the overall quality of life of residents and also the look of the town.

