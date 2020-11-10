Andalucia – Where can we go and when?

NEW restrictions in Andalucia mean that from Tuesday, November 10, there are limits to where we can go and when, unless the reason can be justified.

It will help people to carry documents to prove their reason for travelling between towns, cities or villages, or within their municipal boundaries, is justified.

We are allowed to travel to another municipality for the following reasons:

Attend health centres, pharmacies or health care services – show the doctor’s referral note or receipt for the medicine purchased.

Meet professional, business, institutional or legal obligations – Companies can provide their employees with a document which proves they need to go to work, based on the one in this document issued during lockdown.

Travel home – Returning to your place of residence can be proved by having the correct address on any ID that you carry, however, you may need to prove to the police that you have left the town for one of the above justified reasons.

Taking care of a dependant person – the Certificate proving their condition can be shown. If you do not have it, you can request that police accompany you to the home of the person you are looking after.

Travel to banks, insurance offices or petrol stations in adjacent areas – If you go to get petrol, keep the ticket, but you will also have to prove that you are travelling due to one of the justified reasons. For banks or insurance offices, carry documents to prove where you have been which have the date.

Attend urgent procedures at public, judicial or notary institutions, sit exams or official tests, renew permits and official documents, amongst other administrative procedures which can’t be postponed – As above, carry proof of appointments or similar

Go to school, college, infant school or other education centres (except universities, unless it is for practical lessons) – Carry proof that you or your child attends the centre, this can be issued by the school.

Situations of necessity or force majeure

Travelling between towns or cities for other reasons, such as shopping, going to a restaurant, visiting friends and relatives, is not permitted.

For further information on which restrictions apply in each town or municipality, visit this website.

Curfew is from 10pm to 7am, again, unless there is a justified motive, such as working a night shift for example, heading home from work, reporting an urgent crime or other situation, going to hospitals or health centres for medical emergencies.

At 6pm non-essential activity will close, this EXCLUDES: driving schools, soup kitchens, ITV stations, restaurants with home delivery, launderettes, online or phone-based companies, vets and pet supply shops, telecommunications equipment, book shops, stationery shops, morgues, outdoor sports facilities, tobacconists, petrol stations, newsagents, hairdressers, pharmacies, opticians, orthopaedics shops, industrial activities, household assistance, family meeting points (for custody situations), car hire, shops selling food, drink, cleaning products and other first necessity items.

For now, these measures will remain in place in the region (Andalucia) until Monday, November 23.

Although not imposing home confinement, the Junta de Andalucia recommends that people stay at home as much as possible as a precautionary measure.

Granada province, that is, the city of Granada and all towns and villages belonging to the province, are in total lockdown.

