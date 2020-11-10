40,000 Home Coronavirus Testing Kits Sent to Liverpool as Part of Mass Testing Operation

Liverpool is to receive roughly 40,000 Covid testing kits as part of the city’s ambitious mass testing scheme.



The kits are being delivered to those unable to reach a designated testing centre and so far 13,500 have reportedly been distributed across the city. Recipients are instructed to register the kit when it reaches them, choose up to 3 people to take tests with it and then take it to a designated drop off centre. Home collections can be arranged for those unable to reach a centre.



While awaiting test results it is not required for kit users to self isolate unless they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19, have returned from a badly affected country, or have been in contact with an active case. Matt Ashton, the Director of Public Health, said that Liverpool’s mass testing scheme could be a ‘game-changing moment’ that will help to ‘identify and isolate infected people faster’.

