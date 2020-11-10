2 Moms Fight In The Street

2 moms had a fight in the street outside a home in Widnes, Cheshire, it has been reported.



The women were recorded fighting at around 09.40 am on Saturday 7th November, outside a home in Hough Green, Widnes, and allegedly the fight started over links to an illegal children’s party that took place the previous night, of course breaching the lockdown regulations.

One of the women, wearing a grey tracksuit, is seen in video footage standing over the other mother, and grabbing her wrist as the other one is lying on her back on the floor and trying to kick back at the woman, then the tracksuited mother is seen leaning over and striking the other one several times in the face.

At this point, a male manages to separate the two battling women, which allows the mother to get up from the floor, shoving the man in his back, as the other walks away from her towards the house.

A spokesman for Cheshire police stated that they responded to a call, following reports of a disturbance at an address, and officers discovered the two mothers, from different households, arguing in the street.

Both women apparently admitted to the officers that they attended the previous night’s children’s party, and police stated that “Both women were subsequently issued with fixed penalty notices”.

Cheshire police, in an official statement on their Twitter account, said, “We issued fines to six people in Widnes yesterday for blatant breaches of lockdown regulations. We don’t want to stop anyone from enjoying themselves, but we all need to stick to the rules and help to reduce the spread of coronavirus.”

