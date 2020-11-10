JOHNNY Depp is still set to receive his $10 million wages, even after being axed from the 3rd Fantastic Beasts movie.

-- Advertisement --



The 3rd Fantastic Beasts movie was set for release late 2021 but will now be delayed until 2022, due to the growing Coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has affected the production of many movies and TV series during 2020. Johnny Depp has appeared in the Fantastic Beasts series by JK Rowland, playing the character of Grindelwald, but due to allegations of abuse, has been axed from the 3rd movie.

According to The Mirror, “Johnny Depp will reportedly pocket his $10 million salary from his work on Fantastic Beasts 3 despite being axed after only filming one scene.” Although it has also been reported that Johnny Depp, 57, was asked to leave by Warner Bros, not axed.

Depp, famous for many movies including Pirates of the Caribbean lost the libel case against The Sun for naming him a “wife beater”. The BBC news reported that “Mr Depp, 57, sued the paper after it claimed he assaulted his ex-wife Amber Heard, which he denies. The Sun said the article was accurate”. Mr Nicole, Judge, considered that the Sun was able to prove the article was “substantially true”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “$10 Million for Johnny Depp After Being Axed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!