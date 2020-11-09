YouTube star killed and dumped babies

YouTube star killed two newborn babies and dumped them in the trash

Alyssa Anne Dayvault, a 32-year-old beauty blogger on YouTube, has been sentenced to 40 years on Thursday, November 5 after being convicted of throwing her two babies in the trash moments after giving birth to them.

Dayvault gave birth to a baby girl in 2017 and a baby boy in 2018 at her home in Myrtle Beach, and disposed of them both in a rubbish bin outside her house.

The killer was rumbled when she sought medical attention after giving birth and doctors were confused to find a placenta and umbilical cord without an infant. After first denying the charges, and insisting to police that she had miscarried, Dayvault eventually admitted to giving birth and throwing the newborn in the bin, and did the same with the other baby.

The father of the two infants, Chris Matechen, said of the 40-year prison sentence:

“This has been far and away, the hardest thing we’ve ever had to deal with. But hearing that justice is coming to her makes it a little easier to comprehend.”

