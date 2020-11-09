Yorkshire Ripper Close to Death and ‘Refusing Treatment’ after Coronavirus Diagnosis

Peter Sutcliffe, 74, was taken back to top security HMP Frankland, Co Durham, on Tuesday after a five-night stay in hospital before he began to complain of shortness of breath and was later diagnosed with coronavirus.

On Sutcliffe’s return to the prison’s medical unit, he apparently began to complain of shortness of breath and chest pain. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday leading to his re-admission to the University Hospital of North Durham on Sunday. The notorious serial killer is now understood to be gravely ill due to complications caused by the virus.

Worried prison medics quickly raised the alarm because Sutcliffe is high risk due to his age, ill-health and being overweight.

But in a weird and dramatic twist, the serial killer has so far refused to allow doctors to treat him. A prison source said: “The doctors have warned him they can do nothing for him unless he agrees. One treatment would be the steroid dexamethasone, but if he refuses all help, he’s really dancing with death. It’ll just be a question of whether his body is strong enough to fight off the virus on its own or not.”

Sutcliffe was jailed in 1981 for 13 murders and seven attempted murders. Three years later, he was moved to Broadmoor Hospital in Berkshire suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. After 32 years, psychiatrists ruled he was stable enough to be moved back to jail and in 2016 he was transferred to Frankland.