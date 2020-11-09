Yamaha MT-07 set to look better than ever in 2021

THE new Yamaha MT-07 is set to look better than ever in 2021 as the award-winning, best-selling twin-cylinder roadster makes some big changes.

The 2021 make-over will include refreshed styling, uprated engine, more powerful brakes and much more, as it looks to keep Triumph’s all-new Trident trailing in the ultra-competitive ‘first big bike’ class.

The original MT-07 proved an immediate hit for its combination of punchy but flexible 74bhp performance, lively lightweight handling and affordability, at just £7k (€7.8k) price.

Sales have continued to break all records, with over 125,000 sold globally, meaning it has been the best seller in its class every year since its launch.

Yamaha says the new look is “intended to be more organic and mature” with an all-new, more compact and now LED headlight, which comprises a central projector main beam, flanked by two vertical riding lights.

The MT-07’s 690cc parallel twin-cylinder engine has also received a major makeover, primarily to ensure compliance with the new, tighter Euro5 noise/emissions regulations which come into force in 2021.

Performance is largely unchanged, despite a revised air intake, new two-into-one underslung exhaust plus a new ECU and fuel injector settings, producing peak power of 72.4bhp at 9000rpm and peak torque of 49ft.lb at just 6500rpm.

Perhaps more significant is the 2021 MT-07’s improved brakes. The twin front discs are now substantially bigger – going from a diameter of 282mm to 298mm – which, together with its unchanged beefy four-piston calipers are claimed to give more stopping power and greater controllability.

The new MT-07 will be available in three colours, ‘Storm Fluro’, ‘Icon Blue’ and ‘Tech Black’ and is due to be in dealers in March. Prices have yet to be announced.

