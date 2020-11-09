An 81-year-old woman is in a Critical Condition and fighting for her life after being viciously attacked by a Resident in a Care Home in East London.



The police responded to a call from a residential care home in Queens Road, SE15, at around 9.30 pm on Saturday 7th November, after being informed that an elderly lady had been viciously attacked by another resident, suffering a very serious head injury, and Met Police have issued a statement that the woman’s injuries are “life-threatening”, and her next of kin have been informed of her condition, as she remains under observation in the hospital.

-- Advertisement --



No arrests have yet been made, with Central South Command Unit detectives still carrying out enquiries to try to determine the full circumstances behind such an awful, and unusual assault, especially considering the age of the person involved, but police do believe they know who the suspected attacker is and that they are not looking for any other suspect.

______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Woman Aged 81 Critical after being Attacked by Resident at Care Home”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead, others follow!