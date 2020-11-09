What do you miss most about going on holiday?

WHAT do people miss most about going on holiday?

British people have expressed their likes and well… more likes, about a sunny holiday going abroad and having that well-earned break.

There are some obvious ones but also some more obscure, like just standing on a balcony early evening at sunset with a glass of wine.

Its been so long for some though that they have missed queues and waiting for baggage!

The British adults, when asked about what they missed most, had different food and not having to do the washing up on the list too.

Trying to find your passport at the last minute and various other documents were also strangely on the list, proving that British people do crave a week or two away in a perfect sunny climate with absolutely everything that goes with it.

Do the comments in this survey imply that we could indeed have a record summer of “2021” as those sun-starved and much needed British holidaymakers are finally set free?

The research was commissioned by Hilton to promote their ‘to new memories’ campaign and carried out for them by OnePoll, and interestingly it revealed that the best way to remember the holiday was chatting with someone else who had been on holiday with you.

These were the top 5 things about a getaway or break that you missed

1. Trying different food

2. New adventure

3. Spending time with loved ones

4. Eating what you want

5. Leaving behind the day-to-day.

