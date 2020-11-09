Wales Comes Out of ‘firebreak lockdown’ as New Restrictions Come In

Wales comes out of ‘firebreak lockdown’ after 17 days and new restrictions come in.

Wales’ 17-day firebreak lockdown has ended and a new set of nation-wide regulations have now come into force. Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford announced there was a ‘path through to Christmas’ without needing another severe firebreak lockdown.

The suddenly imposed lockdown saw people told to stay home, an end to extended households for most, and pubs, restaurants, hotels, gyms, hairdressers and non-essential shops were closed. From Monday people can travel anywhere within Wales and two households can again form a bubble. Businesses that were shut during the firebreak are now allowed to reopen.

First Minister Mark Drakeford urged people to reduce the number of people they see and the time spent with them to reduce the risk of catching or spreading the virus.” We cannot go back to the way we were living our lives and throw away all that hard work,” he said.



“Coronavirus is a highly infectious virus – it thrives on contact between people. To keep each other safe we need to reduce the number of people we have contact with and the amount of time we spend with them.” Here is the list of the new restrictions for Wales.

Groups of up to four people from different households can meet in cafes, pubs and restaurants

Shops, gyms, hairdressers and places of worship can reopen

Supermarkets can sell non-essential items

People can meet inside homes with members of one other household if they are part of a “bubble”

10 pm curfew on alcohol sales will continue

No restrictions on travel within Wales, but people will only be allowed to leave the country for reasons such as work

Two-metre social distancing and wearing face masks in enclosed public places, including on public transport and taxis

People should work from home whenever possible

Up to 15 people can take part in an organised indoor activity and up to 30 in an organised activity outdoors, providing all social distancing, hand hygiene and other COVID-19 safety measures are followed

All schools and year groups will resume

