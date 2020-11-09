Viral photo of ‘dead’ waitress

A PHOTO posted by a Granada waitress pretending to be ‘dead’, reflecting the situation of the catering sector in Spain due to Coronavirus restrictions, has gone viral.

At the time of writing, the photo, posted by Ana Olmos Garcia on her Facebook page, had been shared 7.9 thousand times.

Accompanying the image, are the words of Ana, which explain, in brief, the current feeling of despair amongst many businesses.

She writes “Hello, I am Ana Olmos Garcia, my family has had a bar in Calle Navas, Casa Fernando, since 1961. Catering is our livelihood and we have never been in such a situation. This is one of the busiest streets in our province, in which most premises are bars, and this is me, a waitress like many of my colleagues and family, seeing how our way of living is dying little by little which many do nothing about it…”

According to El Español newspaper, it was when the 20-year-old arrived at the family bar to celebrate her father’s 63rd birthday that she felt so overwhelmed by the deserted street, that she felt compelled to pose for the photo, taken by her brother, staging the death of the hospitality industry due to the restrictions imposed on the sector due to coronavirus.

However, she admitted that she never expected it to go viral.

She says that the Secretary-General of the Granada Provincial Federation of Hospitality and Tourism Companies, Antonio Garcia, has suggested using the powerful image for a social network campaign to denounce the situation in the hospitality sector.

The Federation reports that since the beginning of the pandemic, 30 per cent of business including bars, restaurants, cafés, tea shops and others have closed in Granada city, and many of them don’t know if they will ever reopen.

