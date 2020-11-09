Union alleges irregularities in local fire brigade selection process

THE Andalucian Union of Firefighters is taking legal action against the Motril Fire Brigade on behalf of members, alleging that the department in question has committed an alleged Crime of Administrative Prevarication.

The Union based its complaint on irregularities in the make-up of those conducting interviews as well as results in tests that new recruits had to undertake.

It contends that those sitting on the board are not impartial and have effectively supported favourites for positions rather than the best candidate over a period of years.

There are a number of allegations against the selection board but to summarise, the union basically accuses the board of being more than partial in selection and cite revealing a candidate’s name when they are entitled to anonymity allows members of the board to pick and choose!

