UK making good progress on travel testing according to Grant Shapps

THE UK is reportedly making good progress on travel testing according to Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, on Monday, November 9.

Airport bosses will welcome the update from the minister during an online conference, who stated that although more needed to be done, he was confident that the government can eventually eliminate the requirement for quarantine through testing for the coronavirus.

“We’re making very good progress on a ‘test to release programme’ to launch once we’re out of this lockdown,” Shapps said.

“Once we emerge from the lockdown, we can roll out new systems to help get people flying and travelling again.”

UK airports and airlines have called for extra government help after the newest lockdown has condemn some airlines to major losses, as they’ve struggled to remain in business during the pandemic.

They are asking for tax holidays from requirements such as air passenger duty and business rates, but Shapps said the primary solution to aviation companies’ financial problems would be getting customers flying again, “ideally through the development of an effective vaccine”.

Airline bosses will be boosted by the positive news about a Pfizer vaccine as it has helped UK airline shares.

