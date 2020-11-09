‘Tourist’ strangles wife then hands himself into police

Tara Rippin
LLORET DE MAR: Popular with tourists. CREDIT: Wikimedia

A husband allegedly strangled his wife at a tourist apartment in Barcelona before handing himself into police.

Officers went to the address on Lloret de Mar promenade just before 10am this morning, Monday, November 9, where they found the body of a middle-aged foreign woman.

According to the first investigations, the victim had injuries compatible with death by strangulation.

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Area of ​​the Mossos (AIC) have launched an investigation in what they are treating as ‘a new case of sexist violence in Catalonia’, and arrested the ‘foreign suspect who was staying in a tourist apartment’.

Lloret Council observed a minute’s silence this afternoon.


