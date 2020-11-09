Torrox sets out on a virtual Violet March

TORROX town hall chose Contigo Aqui Ahora (Here with you now) as the theme for its anti-gender violence campaign throughout November.

November 25 marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Torrox is demonstrating its condemnation of gender-related abuse with a virtual “Violet March” on the social media.

The town hall hopes that this can give a voice and visibility to fighting machismo now that circumstances prevent activities involving large gatherings.

Torrox mayor, Oscar Medina and Equality councillor Veronica Muñoz gave details of their extensive programme of virtual activities via municipal broadcaster, Radio Torrox and the town hall’s social media.

It was essential, Medina stressed, for the public institutions to join together in eradicating gender violence.

“The town hall, as the institution closest to the local population, has continue working to eliminate sexism to guarantee a truly equal society,” the mayor said.

The local government has had to reinvent itself this year to ensure that the battle against gender violence was not overlooked, Veronica Muñoz explained.

“I am confident that Torrox residents will all join the virtual Violet March that began on November 9 and continues until November 25 and culminates with a Manifesto against Gender Violence,” she said.

