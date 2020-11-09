Toddler who fell into pool in Almeria has died

Toddler who fell into pool in Almeria has sadly died in hospital

The two-and-a-half year old toddler fell into a pool in Turre, Almeria last Thursday has sadly died on Tuesday, November 3.

-- Advertisement --



Emergency services received a call on Thursday, October 29 at around 2:35pm stating that a young child had fallen into a pool in the district of Canada del Palmer, in Turre, Almeria. Members of the Civil Guard, Local Police and health personnel from the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) rushed to the scene and the toddler was transferred to Almeria Maternal and Child Hospital at once.

The two-year-old was admitted to the ICU where he was receiving care. Sadly, despite the best efforts of the hospital staff the child passed away on Tuesday.

