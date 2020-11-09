Tennis Star Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend

World ranked No7 Tennis Star, Alex Zverev has been accused again of Assaulting his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharapova, the former Russian tennis champion.

The former Russian tennis star claims that she has been assaulted both physically and mentally so badly by the German No7 world-ranked tennis player, 23-year-old Alex Zverev, that she tried to commit suicide, after only recently claiming that he had hit her head off a concrete wall, and tried to strangle her, during the 2019 US Open, with Sharapova commenting at the time to a sports publication, that she had been “scared for my life”.

She continued, “In New York, I ran away. This time, I really was scared for my life. It wasn’t our normal fight – it was really scary. I was screaming… and because of that he threw me down onto the bed, took a pillow, and then sat on my face. I couldn’t breathe for some time. I was screaming and started to run.”

Sharapova claims she ran away and was standing barefooted on the cold streets of New York when some passers-by came to her assistance.

Zverev, who has known Sharapova, also aged 23, since they were 14, has called the claims “unfounded” and, “simply not true”.

The new allegations have come to light after another of Zverev’s ex’s, Brenda Patea, claimed that she was pregnant with his child and wanted sole custody of the baby.

