Suspected Jihadists Arrested in Switzerland

Two suspected jidahists have been arrested near Zurich, over possible links to the jihadist attack that took place in Vienna on November 2nd.

-- Advertisement --



Swiss media have reported that the two men, aged 18 and 24, had visited the future perpetrator of the attack back in July, in Vienna, between July 16th and 20th, at an “undisclosed location”, and cited “two well-informed people”, but also adding, “It is still completely unclear whether the two men simply visited the Vienna terrorist or whether they can be linked to the attack”.

The same media source also claimed that the gunman, who was shot dead by police after killing four people in the centre of the Austrian capital, may have travelled to the canton of Zurich at some point between July 21st and Nov. 2nd, citing the same two “unnamed sources”.

The source said that the two men were “obviously friends” of the attacker and had met in person, but did not specify when.

This brings back into the spotlight the town of Winterthur, where a now closed down mosque was found to be attracting “hate speech preachers”, including one nicknamed the “Emir Of Winterthur”, who was recently sentenced to 50 months in jail in September for recruiting for the Islamic State.

Zurich cantonal police declined to comment on any of the reports and Zurich prosecutors could not be reached for any comment too, but one source in Austrian authority claimed on Friday 6th November to have admitted “intolerable mistakes” in the handling of intelligence on the attacker, and police sources said that certain individuals who were being monitored by German intelligence services, had been seen meeting with the attacker back in the Summer.

Up until Friday 6th November, 15 people had been arrested by the Austrian police in connection with the attack in Vienna, and the investigation is ongoing.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Suspected Jihadists Arrested in Switzerland” . For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead, others follow!