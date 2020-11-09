Superbike star dies after smashing into metal barrier in Brazil race

Superbike star Matheus Barbosa,23, has died after smashing into a metal barrier during a race in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Kawasaki rider was in fourth position in the race when he lost control of his bike on Sunday, November 8, and died at the scene despite attempts to save him by an emergency medical team.

A SuperBike Brazil spokesman said: “The nearest medical team reached Matheus in less than 60 seconds but despite all their efforts he succumbed to his critical injuries.

“The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

“Out of respect to Matheus, and above all his family, the remaining day’s activities were immediately cancelled.”

“The competition was being held with all the necessary security conditions established by the appropriate authorities.”

Motorcyclist, Mauricio Paludete, was killed in a crash at the same circuit in April, and a month later Danilo Berto died following an accident.

Hoy perdió la vida Matheus Barbosa en el SBK Brasileño en la 5ta fecha del año, en el circuito de Interlagos. Impactó contra una contención y falleció. En 2019 fallecieron otros dos pilotos en el mismo escenario y luego las autoridades dieron como aptas las medidas de seguridad🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AMixpBYux3 — Claudio D. Legnani (@claulegnani) November 8, 2020

