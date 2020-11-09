Stocks down at ‘home’

STOCKS at home-based and ‘at home’ associated companies are down nearly 15 per cent.

Amazon. Zoom and Netflix shares fell 15 per cent as the markets prepared for business on the morning of Monday, November 9.

The COVID-19 related vaccine news from pharma giants Pfizer, that their vaccine was 90 per cent effective sent the shares into a downward jolt, whilst their own shares went up 14.5 per cent.

Pfizer also announced it plans to manufacture 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine before the end of 2021, however, when it will be distributed to the public has yet to be decided.

Pfizer CEO Albert boula saw his shares go from 36.40$ to $42.05 he commented time was critical and 1000 people a day lose their life in us, so there is no time to be lost.

Remote video share app Zoom once stood at 100$ a share around March / April 2019, they jumped to 568$ at their 2020 peak on Monday, November 9, they were standing at 65$ a share.

