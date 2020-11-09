Spanish Government ‘Considering’ Making Masks Cheaper

The Spanish government is considering lowering the cost of masks as many families cannot afford them.

The government now considers that the fixed price of 96 cents per unit, a price set by them, remains too much for many families.

Consumer Minister Alberto Garzón explained that they have been very concerned about the price of masks since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. It recalls that the Spanish Government established a “maximum price control”, which is an “anomaly in a market system” to ensure that there were no cases such as masks at 10 euros per unit. Garzón said setting the price of masks to 0.96 “is reasonable, but for many families, it is still out of reach”.

