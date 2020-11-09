Spanish Golf Champion Sergio Garcia tests Positive for Coronavirus

Spanish golf champion Sergio Garcia has tested positive for Coronavirus and will Miss the Masters 2020, which he won in 2017.

Garcia, 40-years-old, and the Masters champion in 2017, will miss his first major in 21 years as a result, after developing symptoms on his way home from the Houston Open on Saturday 7th November.

Sergio and his wife Angela both went to get tested, his wife turning out negative, but the golf star returned a positive.

Writing in his Twitter account, a devastated Garcia said, “On Saturday night after driving back from the Houston Open, I started feeling a bit of a sore throat and a cough. The symptoms stayed with me on Sunday morning so I decided to get tested for Covid-19 and so did my wife Angela. Thankfully she tested negative, but I didn’t”.

He added, “After 21 years of not missing a Major Championship, I will sadly miss @themasters this week, but the important thing is that my family and I are feeling good. We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April”.

Last year’s Masters Champion was Tiger Woods, who won his fifth green jacket, and this year’s favourite to win the prestigious golf tournament, one of the biggest events in the golf world’s calendar, which starts on Thursday 12th November, is Bryson DeChambeau.

