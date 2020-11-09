Sophia Loren Returns to our screens Aged 86

Sophia Loren returns to our screens once again at the age of 86, as the star of “The Life Ahead” showing soon on Netflix on November 13th.

Her performance in this new movie “The Life Ahead”, is Sophia Loren’s first role in ten years, after a glittering movie career spanning seven decades, but she really does shine through, as though she had never been away.

Loren, in a recent interview with correspondent Seth Doane, said “It was time for me to start again at my age, which I’m not going to tell you, and maybe you know it already, but it’s fun, it’s fun, it’s wonderful.”

When asked about her current age, and how she feels being back on the screen again, Loren replied, “Everybody ages, I mean, me too! I’m not a saint! Me too, but what can I do? Should I be afraid? Why? It’s wonderful. And I look wonderful for my age anyway, don’t you think?”, to which Doane replied, “Oh, absolutely agree!”.

Sophia Loren has played many roles throughout her career where she didn’t look glamourous, and this latest role, in this movie, directed by her son Edoardo Ponti, sees her as “Madame Rosa”, a former prostitute whose job is to look after the children of sex workers in an Italian town, reflecting a remarkable period in the young Loren’s childhood where she also lived in a Turin suburb with her unmarried mother, in poverty.

Loren told Seth Doane, “That’s why I made the film – she reminded me a lot about my mother. My mother was absolutely like that. Inside she was very fragile, but she looked strong”.

Doane when interviewing Loren’s director son Edoardo, “Did you always have your mom in mind for this role?”, to which Loren added, “I wish he did!”. Ponti said, “I don’t think that anybody could’ve inhabited the role of the character of Madame Rosa in the way she did.”