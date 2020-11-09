Soldier ‘killed comrades in gun and axe attack’

Soldier who ‘killed 4 comrades in gun and axe attack’ arrested after ‘hijacking car’

Anton Makarov, 20, allegedly murdered 4 comrades at 5am on Monday, November 9 in a frenzied gun and axe rampage at a Russian air base near Voronezh, about 300 miles south of Moscow.

A manhunt was launched after the massacre inside the Baltimor air base, where Major Sergey Yermolayev, 38, Corporal Sergei Kazhokin, 30, and private Ninail Aktiliyev, 23, were killed on the spot.

A ministry source said: “Three people have died, another person survived. The victim sustained serious injuries. He is in an intensive care unit”.

The fourth victim, named only as Firsov, 24, died later in hospital.

Authorities eventually caught up with Makarov 30 miles away after he had hijacked a car from a fisherman at gunpoint.

On learning about the massacre, Makarov’s grandmother, Elena Makarova, told local media that her grandson was being bullied at the air base and that toiletries she had sent him were stolen by other soldiers.

________________________________________________________________________

