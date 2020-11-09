Slovakia’s strict coronavirus testing has helped cut infections

Slovakia's strict coronavirus testing has helped cut infections
CREDIT: Photo by Edward Jenner from Pexels

SLOVAKIA’S strict coronavirus testing and quarantine scheme has helped cut the proportion of infections by more than half, according to the country’s Prime Minister.

Igor Matovic made the announcement on Monday, November 9, following nationwide covid swap tests, which saw 3.6 million of the country’s 5.5 million residents tested over the first weekend in November.

The country repeated tests for just over 2 million over this past weekend when testing took place only in more affected areas, with the infection rate turning out to be much lower thanks to the earlier quarantine orders when those who tested positive went into quarantine.

Matovic told a news conference that taking into account districts that were tested on both weekends, the infection rate dropped from 1.47% on the first weekend to 0.62% of those who took the test on the second weekend.


“We are going into a tough winter,” Matovic said. “We have an extraordinarily effective tool in antigen testing that cuts the share of infected people by 58%.”

Slovakia has recorded 76,072 cases through standard PCR testing so far and 366 deaths.


