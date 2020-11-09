Several more hurdles to go says Boris despite vaccine breakthrough

IN a press-conference following the announcement of a breakthrough covid vaccine, Boris Johnson warns there are ‘several more hurdles’ to go.

The PM reiterated that they may have “cleared one significant hurdle but there are several more to go,” after Pfizer and BioNTech’s announcement that findings show that a jab of their vaccine can prevent 90% of people getting Covid-19.

Mr. Johnson warned people not to “rely on this news as a solution” to the pandemic as although it was positive news, it was still “very, very early days”.

“The biggest mistake we could make now would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment,” he said.

Speaking alongside Mr Johnson at a Downing Street news conference, England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that there was more work to be done before it became available to the public.

“This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that.

“I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas,” he concluded

The prime minister said that “if and when” the vaccine was approved for use, the UK “will be ready to use it”.

