Russia: ‘Our vaccine is ALSO 90% effective!‘ an hour after Pfizer delivers their news

Russian scientists have declared that their vaccine is also 90% effective against Covid-19, just an hour after Pfizer and BioNTech made headlines by claiming a massive success in their jab trials. Russia has been running similar trials on Sputnik V.

-- Advertisement --



Stock markets reacted positively to today’s news while US president-elect Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have both welcomed the breakthrough.

Not to be outdone, Moscow has now released a statement on Monday afternoon, November 9 claiming that its own vaccine is just as effective as Pfizer’s.

‘We are responsible for monitoring the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine among citizens who have received it as part of the mass vaccination programme,’ said Oksana Drapkina, the head of an official research institute.

‘Based on our observations, it is also more than 90 per cent. The appearance of another effective vaccine – this is good news for everyone,’ Drapkina said.

Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin said the vaccine offers ‘sustainable immunity’ against Covid-19 and said his daughter has already been given the jab, with Russia eyeing up mass injections before the end of 2020.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Russia: ‘Our vaccine is ALSO 90% effective!‘ an hour after Pfizer delivers their news”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!