Primark Customers Return After Wales’ Firebreak Lockdown Ends

PRIMARK sees customers return in droves only hours after Wales’ Firebreak Lockdown ended. Customers were seen forming massive queues for Primark, after the number of cases of Coronavirus has fallen in Wales and the Firebreak lockdown was lifted after 17 days.

As shops in England have recently been forced to close with the Second Lockdown coming into place early November, retailers in Wales are seeing sales start to boom after 17 days of closures. Along with the big retail stores, restaurants, pubs and other non-essential stores in Wales are now allowed to open again. Although a new set of Coronavirus related restrictions are in place.

The Health Minister for Wales, has said there is a possibility of starting mass COVID-19 testing, similar to that being trialled in Liverpool, and states that for Wales “cases are levelling off after its 17-day lockdown”.

The queues seen for Primark in Cardiff that reopened at 9am, were socially distanced and shoppers seemed eager to return to their favourite stores, even if they had to queue around the block. Wales Online reports that “The large queue spiralled around the store, passed the EE shop and down a nearby alley.”

The new restrictions will “follow up all the hard work and sacrifices which have been made during the firebreak” explained Mark Drakeford, First Minister.

