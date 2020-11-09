Pooch saves owner by ‘sniffing out’ sepsis after she received burns to her scalp

A woman who suffered from third degree burns on her scalp after a botched dye job believes her dog saved her life. Levi Carter, 22, went to a hair salon in February 2018 to have her hair bleached, but within minutes of the product being applied her head started to burn and her scalp was ‘smoking’. Levi was referred to Nottingham Hospital’s burns unit, where she was treated and discharged.

-- Advertisement --



However, after returning home, Levi said the burns became increasingly more painful. In addition, her Yorkshire terrier, Chico, appears to have ‘sensed’ the infection. The pooch wouldn’t leave her scalp alone, constantly sniffing around the wound, and refusing to settle. Levi returned to the hospital where she was diagnosed with sepsis and was treated just in time.

Levi said: ‘I’ve been left with huge bald patches and will need surgery to cover them. ‘I only went back into the hospital because my dog wouldn’t leave me alone – he must have smelt the infection. ‘If I left it any longer then who knows what would have happened – I might not be here. Chico saved my life.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pooch saves owner by ‘sniffing out’ sepsis”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!