Orihuela Police prevent an English woman from committing suicide

LOCAL Orihuela Police rushed to the aid of an English woman on a bridge to prevent her from committing suicide.

Thanks to the quick action of drivers and police, the woman was saved from losing her life after she tried to throw herself over a 30-metre high bridge that connects San Miguel with Campoamor.

The incident reported on Sunday, November 8, indicates that several drivers called the Local Police after seeing the woman threatening to rush from the bridge.

A unit of the Orihuela Costa Local Police quickly moved to the area, which was very difficult to access, and managed to prevent her from committing suicide.

The English woman was treated by a health team due to her state of anxiety and was transferred to the Torrevieja Hospital.

