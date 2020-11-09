No “Patient Zero” for Coronavirus in Spain

THE Coronavirus in Spain did not have the traditional “Patient Zero”. It has been confirmed that originally in Spain there were over 500 entry points for the Coronavirus.

Several events that were held in February 2020 have shown to be how the Coronavirus took such a devastating hold over the country, which lead to the national lockdown in March. According to El País, researchers led by Iñaki Comas, from the Valencia Institute of Biomedicine, found that “Patient zero doesn’t exist”. Some of the main events identified as the source of infection were, the February football match between Valencia and Atlanta, that saw over 2,500 people visit Milan, and the international contemporary art fair that was held in Madrid.

-- Advertisement --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “name of article”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!