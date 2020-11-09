Couple arrested for committing murder in their ‘House of Horrors’

Nathan Maynard-Ellis, 25 and his boyfriend, David Leesley, 30, were convicted for bludgeoning to death Julia Rawson, 42, in May 2019, before dismembering her body and burning the pieces in two separate locations. When police raided their flat in Tipton, near Dudley, they found a ‘house of horrors’ filled with gory novels, dolls heads, Chucky toys and newspaper clippings about gruesome murders.

-- Advertisement --



Maynard-Ellis met Ms Rawson in a bar, the Bottle And Cork in Dudley, on May 11 last year. CCTV shows the pair leaving the bar at 2am before getting into a taxi to Maynard-Ellis’s flat. The court heard that Ms Rawson probably didn’t know that Maynard-Ellis was gay, or that his partner was waiting at home. When she entered the flat, Ms Rawson was bludgeoned to death with a rolling pin, before the pair dismembered her body into twelve pieces and stuffed it into plastic bin bags. They also brunt her blood-stained clothes in a desperate bid to cover their crimes.

On Monday, November Maynard-Ellis and Leesley were found guilty of murder, concealment, destruction or disposal of a body and perverting the course of justice.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Murder in the ‘House of Horrors’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!