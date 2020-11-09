Motril unhappy with central government’s Budget

MOTRIL’S mayor, Luisa Garcia Chamorro, announced that the town hall was prepared to present amendments to the Spanish government’s 2021 Budget.

The local government is hoping for “real investments” for Motril that will help to defend the coastline and provide channels from the Rules reservoir, Garcia Chamorro said.

If the draft Budget is presented to the Spanish parliament in Madrid without including allocations for both projects, Motril would present amendments, the mayor confirmed.

She has already asked the central government to rectify and “stop punishing the Costa Tropical and Motril’s population”, Garcia Chamorro revealed.

